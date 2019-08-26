The Lock City Sound is looking for a few more good men to help it be the musical voice of the community.
According to spokesman / member Hank Hinckley, The Lock City Sound is the new name of the 53-year-old Lock City Glee Club.
The all-male choral group, directed by Drew Burke and accompanied by Debbie Hutter, welcomes new members who enjoy entertaining others with a broad range of choral music including sacred, secular, current and classic pop, show tunes and more.
Current membership ranges from teens to nonagenarians and from men with no prior singing experience to those with degrees in voice performance. The group performs small concerts throughout the year, in addition to an annual Christmas concert series and the annual Spring Sing.
Rehearsals are held at 7 p.m. every Monday from September through June at the Christ Episcopal Church fellowship hall, 7145 Fieldcrest Drive. The 2019-2020 season opens Sept. 9.
For more information, visit lockcitygleeclub.org .
