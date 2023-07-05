The third annual Lock City "Touch A Truck" event for youths will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Outwater Park.
For touching and taking photos, vehicles on site are contributed by the city police, fire and parks departments, Army National Guard, Beauman's Garage, Bobcat of Buffalo, Clark Rigging, Cornerstone Ice Arena, Lockport City School District (Tech Truck), Lockport Public Library, Modern Disposal, Niagara County Parks, Niagara County Sheriff's Department, Niagara Frontier Equipment, Niagara Implement and Ridge Road Express.
Parker's Pit and Pete's Treats ice cream truck will be on site too. Free hot dogs and baby cones will go to the first 200 children who show up.
Free freeze pops will be distributed at the city police and fire locations.
Lockport Public Library is hosting book readings on the half hour.
At the Cornerstone arena Zamboni, spin the wheel for prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.