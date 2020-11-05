Lockkeeper hosting Paul Martin exhibit  

Lockkeeper Coffee House, 272 East Ave., will host an art show by Lockport-based painter Paul Martin beginning Saturday. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Martin's birthday is on Saturday, coffee house owner Stacey Pynn noted.
Approximately 40 fine art works by Martin, including oil-based portrait and figure paintings and plein air scenic creations, will be on show through the end of the year. The works are available for purchase.
Regular hours at Lockkeeper Coffee House are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
