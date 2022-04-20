More than 50 representatives of local organizations joined for a Tuesday luncheon at The Dale Association with featured speaker Mike Norris, New York State Assembly Member, 144th district.
Represented were Lockport Elks, Lockport Lions Club, Toastmasters, Barge Canal Optimists, Monday Night Cruise Optimists, Sunrise Optimists, Zonta and the Rotary Club of Lockport, which hosted the gathering. Hosting duty has often rotated among organizations in the past. Rotary was honored to have District Governor-elect Lisa Bishop of Delhi Rotary Club, Ontario, in attendance.
With the exception of the pandemic shutdown year, the joint meeting has been convened annually for many years as a means of hearing about each other’s roles in the community as well as projects carried out and planned.
Of common interest was an announcement by the Barge Canal Optimists’ Laurie Ferris about a brainstorming and planning meeting called “Celebrate Community” and set for 2 p.m. May 14 at the VFW Post 2532 hall, 112 Caledonia St. Representatives of all Lockport service clubs are invited and encouraged to attend — and bring ideas for a community project. In 2021 the clubs sponsored a drive-through fundraiser to assist Lockport CARES, an organization serving the temporarily homeless.
Norris spoke about his changing district, New York State budget issues and what an assembly member does.
