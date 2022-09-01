Lockport CARES is enlisting volunteers to assist with its upcoming food truck fundraiser for the emergency homeless shelter.
Parker's Pit Food Truck will be on site outside the shelter at 188 Genesee St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Homemade desserts, from the members of Christ Community Church, will be sold as well.
Rev. Kevin M. Wing, executive director of Lockport CARES, said the 2021 food truck fundraiser went over so well in the neighborhood that the food was sold out before the scheduled end. This year, extra food was ordered, he said.
The event doubles as an awareness campaign to point out the shelter's existence and its perpetual need for volunteers.
“The demand for shelter is increasing substantially due to a number of factors, not the least of these is the increase in evictions as the moratorium on evictions was lifted. CARES is on pace to more than double the number of families we will serve in 2022, and that does not take into account the families we have had to turn away,” Wing said in a release announcing the fundraiser. "CARES is open every day all year long and requires seven persons every day to fill the need to provide direct care for the guests ... ."
To inquire about volunteering during the fundraiser, call 716-438-2273, visit www.lockportcares.org or find Lockport CARES on Facebook.
