"Spring Barbecue a la Food Truck!" is Lockport CARES' spring 2021 shelter event and it's taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the shelter campus, 188 Genesee St. Cash-and-carry food sales are by Parker's Pit Food Truck and Shamus Restaurant (selling dessert ... house-made pie), both of which are donating a portion of their sale proceeds to Lockport CARES.
Tours of the organization's houses will be offered, along with a "sweet favor" for the first 100 people. For more information, call 438-2273.
