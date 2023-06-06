Lockport CARES Inc. is recruiting new volunteers to help operate its emergency shelter on Genesee Street.
Each potential volunteer is given a tour of the house and is asked to "shadow" an experienced volunteer, attend orientation and then serve during one of three volunteer shifts one or more days per month — the breakfast shift, 7 to 10 a.m.; the dinner shift, 6 to 8 p.m.; or the evening shift, 8 to 11 p.m.
For more information, or to schedule a tour, call the office any time between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 716-438-2273.
