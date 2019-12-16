The Lockport Chorale will perform “A Holiday Celebration” at Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Drive, on Saturday.
The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will include seasonal selections by Pinkzebra, Irving Berlin, Donald Moore and W.A. Mozart, as well as a medley from the movie “The Polar Express.”
Admission is free; freewill offerings will be taken during intermission, when three Christmas centerpieces are raffled. Raffle tickets will be sold prior to the concert.
The chorale, directed by Elizabeth Staley with accompanist Debbie Hutter, will also perform a free show at Briarwood Manor, 1001 Lincoln Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
New members are always welcome in the chorale formed by Charles Green in 1982. Members range in age from teen to older adult; there are no try-outs and reading music is not a necessity. Rehearsals are held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal. For more information, call Pam at 778-9817 or come to a rehearsal. Spring rehearsals will begin on Jan. 20 with a potluck dinner at 6:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.