Lockport Chorale is beginning its 37th season under a new director, Liz Stahley, with Debbie Hutter as accompanist. The first rehearsal will take place Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Drive, beginning with a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. New members in all voices are welcomed.
The chorale's repertoire includes Christmas, sacred, secular, pop and show tunes. Every year, it puts on two main concerts, Christmas and Spring, and performs smaller concerts at local nursing / adult care homes and community events.
The group enjoys challenging musical experiences and the ability to read music is not required. Current members are teens and adults of all ages. They rehearse at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the church. For more information, call Pam at 778-9817.
