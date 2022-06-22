Lockport College Women's Club scholarship winners announced

The Lockport College Women's Club recently presented their annual college scholarships to two Lockport High School seniors. The 2022 recipients are Tessa Bonanno and Bryann Simpson.
Tessa is the daughter of Robin Bonanno and is ranked ninth in the Lockport High School class of 2022. At LHS, Tessa is a member of the Drama Club, the Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble. She is also a member of National Honor Society and has participated in the school's fall play, Broadway Cafe, the One Act Play Festival and musicals. Outside of school, Tessa is involved with dancing at Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy, where she serves as an assistant dance teacher. Tessa is employed at Lake Effect Ice Cream and plans to attend SUNY Fredonia in the fall to study psychology.
Bryann is the daughter of Tameka Robinson and is ranked seventh in the class of 2022. At LHS, Bryann is a starter on the girls volleyball and basketball teams. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Latin Club, student council and sport promotion. In the community, Bryann has volunteered at Canterbury Woods, participated in the canned food drives and was a Celtic Festival volunteer. She is employed at Panera Bread and plans to attend the University of Buffalo to study nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.