Lockport College Women's Club scholarship winners announced

The Lockport College Women's Club is celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2022. Since the club was founded, more than $250,000 in scholarships have been awarded to young women in Lockport. Pictured from left are: Megan Menges (LCWC scholarship committee), Robin Bonanno, 2022 scholarship winners Tessa Bonanno and Bryann Simpson, Tameka Robinson and Kimberly Meal (LCWC scholarship committee). Also serving on the committee were Daniele Priest and Valerie Hamluk. (Contributed image)