Lockport Community Band has a new home at the Best Western, 515 S. Transit St. The band rehearses on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and new members are always welcome.
Lockport Community Band was established 20 years ago, after the 80th Lockport High School Band Reunion. during which approximately 200 band alumni ranging in age from 18 to 84 years participated in a concert that brought back previous directors. When the concert was over, the local musicians decided to start the community band.
Since its formation the band has performed throughout Western New York, according to band president Susan Diemert.
"Many of the members had not played an instrument for years," Diemert said. "We enjoy playing for the community and welcome anyone interested to join us at our new location.
"We perform music including classical, patriotic and rock and roll and everything in between. You are never too old to dust off the instrument and join us."
