Lockport Community Farmers' Market will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday inside Harrison Place, 140 South St.
The live vendor lineup includes Human Farms, Stone Hollow Farms, Herbalty Cottage, Niagara Craft Spirits, Different Woods, Boho Chic Designs, Pugbully Studios, Aroma Therapy Lava Line, KAYDIDIT, Eclectic Scents, Lawson's Top Shelf Crumb Cakes, The Doggie Shop, Mask by Joan, Lakeshore Alpacas, Art by Clare, Nice's Honey Dew Acres, McCollum Orchards, Wilder Greens, East Hill Creamery, TrueBean Coffee Co., Terroir General Store, M&M Pickles and Winslow's Choice.
Some of those vendors, and others, are participating in LCFM's online market. Advance orders can be placed until 8 p.m. Friday at www.lockportcommunitymarket.com, for pickup at the market.
