Lockport Council 319, Knights of Columbus, celebrated its 125th anniversary of service to the Lockport area on March 4. Bishop Michel Fisher was the celebrant for the Mass.
A banquet followed at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. New York state Knights of Columbus officials were in attendance. Emcee was John Siwinski, Deacon Charles Esposito, state deputy, and Master John Stockman.
Grand Knight Philip Kauppinen extended Council 319's thanks to Father Daniel Ogbeifun, pastor of All Saints Parish, Jack Bridwell and members of the Color Corps.
The celebration was supported by local businesses and Knights of Columbus Color Corps in the Western New York region.
Lockport Council 319 was chartered on March 13th, 1898, 16 years after Rev. Michael J. McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in New Haven, Conn.
The Knights are known worldwide for their charitable and benevolent work.
To inquire about membership, visit kofc319.org.
