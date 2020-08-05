Lockport CPA honored with 40 Under 40 award

CPA lands a 40 Under 40 award
BUFFALO — Kelly Mandell-Klumpp of Lockport has been recognized by the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants with an inaugural Forty Under 40 Award.
The award recognizes society members who hold a leadership role of importance in their organization, have made significant achievements in their career and have substantial involvement in community service not related to their job. The award was presented to Mandell-Klumpp during the society's virtual NextGen Conference on July 29.
Mandell-Klumpp is a staff analyst with Brisbane Consulting Group, LLC, a business valuation and real estate appraisal firm; her areas of responsibility are valuation, forensic accounting and litigation support services. She's a member of the Brisbane group's Making A Difference Committee and a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Mandell-Klumpp received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Hilbert College and her Master of Science in forensic accounting from Canisius College.
