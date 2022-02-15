Reservations for Lockport Day in Florida are due next week.
Lockport Day will be held on March 8 at the Port Charlotte Moose Club TIKI in Port Charlotte, Florida, beginning at 10:30 a.m. WLVL-AM will broadcast live from the scene and DJ George will play the tunes for listening and dancing.
A picnic lunch will be served; the main dish choices are Sahlen's hot dogs ($11 for one, $15 for two) or quarter- or half-pound cheeseburger ($12 or $15). Each meal includes potato salad, baked beans, coffee and dessert. Payment is due with reservations. Anyone who's attending but not purchasing a meal is asked to contribute $5 toward expenses. On paper, note the name and main dish choice of each person attending, as well as a contact phone number, write a check payable to David Foote and mail these materials to: David Foote, Lockport Day, 2610 Third St., Matlacha, FL 33993.
Upon arrival at registration, each attendee will receive a name tag and meal tickets.
For more information about Lockport Day in Florida, text or call 239-980-1747 or email lockportday@gmail.com
