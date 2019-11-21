Lockport Day in Florida will again be held at the Port Charlotte Moose Club, 3462 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The format will be a bit different from recent years: Less formal, many fewer gifts and door prizes, and lighter food fare. The plan is to put the emphasis on fun, conversing, reconnecting and maybe some dancing.
Many years ago, when the idea of a Lockport Day was formed, the gatherings were picnics held in a local park. The organizers plan to get back to beginnings by doing something similar.
For more information, or to be placed on the Lockport Day mailing list, contact Dave Foote at (239) 980-1747 Lockportday@gmail.com.
