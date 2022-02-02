Lockport Community Farmers Market will help "spread the love" during February by collecting donated personal care items for community members in need. Market management is joining forces with Lockport Family YMCA and Girl Scout Troop 70183 in the endeavor.
A donation table will be set up at the back of the market space, 140 South St., on market days, this Saturday and Feb. 19.
Desired types of care items — all new, none used or opened — include:
Hygiene items — shampoos for all hair textures, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, baby diapers, lotion, lip balm, soap, bathing and grooming supplies, feminine hygiene products.
Paper products — toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissue.
Shelf stable food products — jams, jellies, honey, coffee, spices, oil, vinegar.
Personal items — socks, shirts, underwear, hair ties, combs/brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste.
Miscellaneous items — puzzle books, books, envelopes, stamps, playing cards.
Donations can also be dropped off at the front desk at Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive, during regular Y hours any day this month.
• • •
At the market, all vendors, staff and customers are asked to mask up regardless of their vaccination status. Fresh and local produce, food products, arts and crafts are offered; payment forms include cash, market tokens (purchased with a credit or debit card), and SNAP/EBT. To inquire about the SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see Grace or Aden at the market or go to www.lockportcommunitymarket.com.
