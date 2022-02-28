Lockport Health Center has new PCP

Laura McGowan, DO, has joined the Lockport Health Center practice.
McGowan is board certified in internal medicine and headache medicine with more than a decade of experience as a primary care physician. Prior to joining Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, she practiced at St. Luke’s University Hospital and Health Network, Buffalo Medical Group, and most recently, Western New York Veterans Affairs Health Care.
McGowan received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed her residency in internal medicine at St. Luke’s University Hospital and Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa., and completed a neurology subspecialty headache fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Headache Society and the New York Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
“I am passionate about making an impact on a patients’ health and well-being, building relationships over the course of a patient's lifetime and delivering preventive care,” McGowan said. “I believe that effective communication with patients plays a vital role in the quality and care experience and in overall health outcomes. I feel it’s important to educate patients on their acute and chronic health conditions in order for them to better understand the reasoning behind their treatment plans.”
McGowan provides a broad spectrum of preventive care as well as intervention for chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, thyroid disease, migraines/headaches, and acute conditions such as upper respiratory infections, urinary tract infections and sinusitis.
McGowan is accepting new patients at Mount St. Mary’s Lockport Health Center, located at 6000 Brockton Drive, Suite 106. For more information call 716-342-3026.
