The Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians recently chose their Hibernians of the year.
Jim Langton was chosen as the Hibernian of the year. Langton is a past president and financial secretary of the Lockport chapter, William J. Ryan, Division IV, AOH. He's a eucharistic minister at St. John the Baptist church and was was inducted into the DeSales Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018, for his leadership in Boy Scouts.
Langton and his wife Jean have 5 children, William, Michael, Melanie, Thomas and Maureen, and four grandchildren, Truitt, Araya, Sam and Isabelle.
Mary Kay Brady is this year's Ladies Hibernian of the year. She is a charter member of the LAOH and has held several positions within the organization. Currently she's a member of the greeting and sacristan's teams at All Saints Parish.
Brady and her husband, Damien, have been married for 38 years. They have three children, Damien, Erin and Austin, and four grandchildren, Aila, Harrison, Olivia and Alice.
