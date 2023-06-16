The Lockport High School Foundation on Friday announced its Distinguished Alumni selections for 2023. The honorees are:
Alan Cavagnaro, class of 1973
Craig Harmon, class of 1969 (posthumous)
Martha Nagy, class of 1964
Raymond Seekins, class of 1939 (posthumous)
Brett Sobieraski, class of 1984
Keith Tolhurst, class of 1975
Dr. Ralph Watkins, class of 1962 (posthumous)
A Distinguished Alumni recognition ceremony will be held Aug. 17 in the LHS auditorium.
