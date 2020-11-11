Lockport library acquires high-end desktop magnifier

Representatives of Lockport Lions Club presented a state-of-the-art desktop magnifier to Lockport Public Library. The magnifier is on Floor 3 and is available for in-library public use. Making the donation are Lions Michael O’Malley, left, club president, and Ronald Truax, club Sight Chairman. 

 

Lockport Lions Club has once again shown its generosity to Lockport Public Library and the community by purchasing a state-of-the-art Mezzo desktop reader, which magnifies text or pictures. The device provides razor-sharp picture quality in high resolution. A full HD camera magnifies items onto a high-resolution LED flat screen monitor.

Lockport Lions Club has a history of supporting the library's expansion of its large print and audiobook collections. Since 2007, the club has donated more than $15,750 for acquisition of more than 250 items in book-on-CD and Playaway formats. The club also donated to the library's elevator repair fund to help ensure library patrons with low vision have safe access to the upper floors.

