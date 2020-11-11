Lockport library acquires high-end desktop magnifier

Lockport Lions Club has once again shown its generosity to Lockport Public Library and the community by purchasing a state-of-the-art Mezzo desktop reader, which magnifies text or pictures. The device provides razor-sharp picture quality in high resolution. A full HD camera magnifies items onto a high-resolution LED flat screen monitor.
Lockport Lions Club has a history of supporting the library's expansion of its large print and audiobook collections. Since 2007, the club has donated more than $15,750 for acquisition of more than 250 items in book-on-CD and Playaway formats. The club also donated to the library's elevator repair fund to help ensure library patrons with low vision have safe access to the upper floors.
