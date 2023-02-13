Lockport Public Library will present Winter Fest, a week of children’s and tween programs, during winter break from school next week. Programs include:
— Race Car Roller, hosted by Explore & More Children’s Museum, 2 p.m. Feb. 21. Create your own race car, then run a series of tests to determine how fast it can go. For students aged 5 to 8 years. Registration is required.
— Marble Arcade, hosted by Explore & More Children’s Museum, Feb. 23, one-hour sessions beginning at 2 and 3 p.m. Design and build your own themed marble maze, then race other participants to the end of the mazes. For students aged 7 to 12 years. Registration is required.
— Weather Makes Art with meteorologist Andy Parker, 11 a.m. Feb. 24. Explore the science of weather and how weather has influenced life through art, music and literature; create your own weather art, poem or impromptu orchestra using weather instruments and sounds. For students aged 7 to 12 years. Registration is required.
— Live performance by the Hill Brothers, 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Wheeler Room. Music, comedy and audience participation for all ages.
Additional programs during winter break include yeti and polar bear story times and Winter Fest make-and-take crafts. For more information call the children’s department at 716-433-5935, extension 4.
To register for a program, stop by the library, call the children’s department or visit www.lockportlibrary.org.
