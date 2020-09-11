The children's department at Lockport Public Library is offering book kits for check-out starting this month. Parents and caregivers can visit the library website to fill out the book kit order form and they will be contacted as soon as the kit is available for pick up. Patrons will need a valid library card when placing their kit request.
Kits consist of three books for older elementary and intermediate school readers and five books for preschool and early elementary readers. When checking out a book kit, each item in the kit is checked out individually and books can be returned separately or as a kit.
For more information, visit www.lockportlibrary.org, call 433-5935, extension 4, or stop in.
