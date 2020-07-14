"Lockport Public Library has Summer in the Bag!,” the library's summer 2020 program sponsored by M&T Bank, is underway. The program is open to all area children from pre-readers through eighth grade.
Summer Book & Activity Kits are available for parents and children to order. A kit consists of five specially selected books and an age-appropriate activity and craft. Fill out the Children’s Book Menu form on the Children’s page of the library’s website (www.lockportlibrary.org); librarians will pull and check out books and create a book and activity bag that can be picked up in the children’s department.
Children can log their reading virtually on the library’s new READsquared account (http://lockportlibraryny11.readsquared.com/). For those who wish to log reading with a traditional record, forms may be picked up in the children’s department.
Due to restrictions on in-person programs, the library has teamed up with Page Turner Adventures for daily virtual programs. Join the library's Virtual Summer Program group on the Lockport Public Library Youth Services Facebook page for Page Turners comedy shows, STEM experiments, craft demonstrations, author visits and more.
Weekly story times will be held at Outwater and Day Road parks. All are welcome to listen to stories, sing songs and receive a take-home activity kit.
Story time at Outwater Park is 10 a.m. Wednesdays near the playground equipment, through Aug. 12.
Story time at Day Road Park is 10 a.m. Fridays near the playground equipment, through Aug. 14.
For more information, go to www.lockportlibrary.com, call the children’s department at 433-5935, extension 4, or stop in at the library, 23 East Ave.
