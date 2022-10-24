Lockport Lions Club sponsored a local "Dining in the Dark" event to bring awareness of the struggles that visually impaired individuals face on a daily basis and to explain the many ways Lockport Lions and Lions Clubs International support programs that assist individuals in need.
Representative Ray Zylinski, vision education specialist for Visually Impaired Advancement (blind since childhood), Giancarlo Tapenes from American Diabetes Association and J. Mark Robinson, community engagement coordinator for the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, displayed and explained the services they provide in our community prior to the dinner, which was arranged and served by Lockport Lions Club's host site, Cammarata's Restaurant.
More than two dozen local residents and a dozen club members witnessed just one of the obstacles that the visually impaired encounter in their daily lives and came to appreciate their ailment and gain awareness of the struggles they endure.
Lockport Lions Club has serviced the needs of the Lockport community for more than 83 years with programs such as vision screening of school-age youths, providing exams and eyeglasses, providing assistance for hearing aids, collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids, awarding college scholarships and assisting with local endeavors including Salvation Army holiday bell ringing, Day Road highway cleanup, and the New Directions group home and Briarwood Assisted Living Christmas parties.
In addition the club contributes to Lockport Public Library (large print and audio books), the Dale Association (senior visual assistance program), Lockport Family YMCA, Lockport Little League, All Saints Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Summer Camp, Historic Palace Theatre (adapative hearing devices), Lions Camp Badger, NYS Junior Olympics, Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, American Diabetes Association's Camp Aspire, United Way of Greater Niagara, VIA (Visually Impaired Advancement), Ride for Roswell, Lockport Arbor Day tree planting, Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports (blind hockey team) and more.
To learn more about how you may help to be "part of the solution" in our community, visit a Lockport Lions Club meeting (first and third Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at Cammarata's), send an email to LockportLionsClubWNY@gmail.com, call 716-404-9920 or visit the website LockportLions ClubWNY.com.
