Lockport Lions Club's recent guest speaker, Bonnie Rice, executive director of the Niagara County Workforce Development Board, outlined resources available to job seekers as well as businesses seeking qualified workforce applicants.
Through WorkSourceOne, the Niagara County employment and training unit, resources for job seekers include job postings, resume services, computer and internet access, printing, copying, faxing, funding for college and training programs, on-the-job training, referrals to community agencies and programs, transporatation services, a professional clothes closet and phone message service. There are additional resources for veterans, young adults, mature workers and people with disabilities, according to Rice.
For businesses, WorkSourceOne services include marketing of open positions, referral of pre-qualified applicants, pre-employment testing, pre-screening of qualifications and skills, support for new or existing employees experiencing issues with transportation, personal or child care issues, on-the-job training reimbursement of up to 50% of a participant's wages, and in some cases funding to upgrade skills of existing workers.
For more information about WorkSourceOne, call 716-278-8109 or go to www.worksource1.com.
• • •
Going into its 84th year, Lockport Lions Club continues to serve the needs of the Lockport community with vision screening of school-age youths, provision of eye exams, eye glasses and assistance for hearing aids, as well as backing college scholarships for local youths and supporting community service such as bell ringing for the Salvation Army and regular cleanup of Day Road.
To learn more about being "part of the solution," attend a club meeting — they're held at Cammarata's restaurant on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. — call 716-404-9920 or email LockportLionsClubWNY@gmail.com.
