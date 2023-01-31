Ms. Robin’s After School Art Program is the 2023 beneficiary of the Lockport Community Farmers Market “Spread the Love” donation drive.
The “unplugged” (no electronic devices utilized) after-school program, run by Robin Andrews at First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church St., is designed to encourage children to love art and have fun while experimenting with different media.
“Using their mistakes is encouraged; sometimes mistakes lead to better things than originally planned, and I believe this helps build self confidence and a desire to persevere in the kids,” said Andrews, who hosts a free kids’ craft table at the farmers market every so often.
The after-school art program takes place once a week for a 10-week period, beginning in mid-October and again in late February. Sessions are offered by age range, that is, there’s a program for youths aged 13 and older, one for children aged 5 to 10 years and another for children aged 7 to 13 years, all on different days of the week. A nominal fee is involved; for more information, and to register a child, send an email to robinsartwork716@gmail.com or call 716-433-4735.
Lockport Main Street Inc., which operates Lockport Community Farmers Market, organizes “Spread the Love” every February to assist local residents in need and/or a local charity. Donors are asked to drop off their donations at the winter market, 140 South St., (Harrison Place, Building 3), any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on market days. The market is open Saturday and again on Feb. 18.
According to Grace Platt, Lockport Main Street program manager, donated supplies will help keep down the cost of operating Ms. Robin’s After School Art Program. Suggested donations include:
— a guillotine paper cutter (minimum 12-inch)
— 10 hard rubber brayer rollers
— five to 10 pairs of good-quality scissors (such as Fiskars “softgrip” titanium scissors)
— a couple of pairs of left-handed scissors
— paper punches of various shapes (and longer reach)
— five small needle nose pliers
— Van Aken Jazz water soluble sparkling tempera paint and/or assorted opaque gloss color, set of 10 pints
— Student Acrylic paints, various colors
— blue painters tape and masking tape, 1-inch or wider
— paint pens
— heavy card stock, black, white and colors
— liquid watercolors
— glass beads
— wooden Macrame beads
— sculpture / armature wire, 14 gauge, 350 feet
Cash donations should be given directly to Andrews at the farm market. Make checks payable to Robin Andrews.
For more information about the donation drive, email: Grace@Lockportmainstreet.com.
