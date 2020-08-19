The weekly Lockport Community Farmers Market, operated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays outside Lockview Plaza, 21 Main St., has become a drop-off site for the Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive.
A donation bin will be present at the market to take jars of peanut butter, jelly and marshmallow fluff. This week, volunteer Gretchen Bruning will be present to answer any questions about the drive, the organizers of which have launched a special summertime collection to aid food pantries whose supplies have dwindled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations are distributed to food pantries throughout Niagara, Orleans and Erie counties.
Vendors at the market this week include Grenzy Farms, Local Roots, Inside the Lines Studios, Boho Chic Designs, Different Woods, Gormley Farms, Kissed by the Sun Spice Company, Nice’s Honey Dew Acres, Herbalty Cottage, Stone Hollow Farms and Human Farms.
