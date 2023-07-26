Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Stevenson, a native of Lockport, serves aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport in Mayport, Florida.
Stevenson, a 2014 graduate of Lockport High School, joined the Navy eight years ago.
“I joined the Navy to serve our country and see the world beyond our backyard,” said Stevenson. “Experiencing all of the countries I have traveled to is something I will always be grateful for.”
Today, Stevenson relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Lockport to succeed in the military.
“A lesson I took with me is the mentality that greatness can come from anywhere,” Stevenson said.
These lessons have helped Stevenson while serving in the Navy.
NAVSTA Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area. Mayport is home to a busy seaport as well as an air facility, and has an 8,000-foot runway capable of handling any aircraft in Department of Defense inventory.
The mission of NAVSTA Mayport is to sustain and enhance warfighter readiness. The Navy at Mayport covers 3,409 acres and is the third largest naval facility in the continental United States. NAVSTA Mayport is home to more than 70 tenant commands and is home to the U.S. Navy’s Fourth Fleet and the Navy’s first Triton squadron, according to Navy officials.
NAVSTA Mayport was recently selected as the 2023 recipient of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. Put simply, Mayport was selected as the best out of all U.S. Navy installations fleet-wide.
With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Serving in the Navy means Stevenson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Because of our Navy, America is a powerhouse of mobile freedom,” Stevenson said.
As he and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“To me, serving in the Navy means that the rest of America can live free,” Stevenson said. “Not due to just my efforts alone, but through the combined efforts of all sailors past, present and future.”
Stevenson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my wife, Joanna, and my son, Christopher, for being able to deal with all the ups and downs military life can be,” he said. “I plan on making the Navy a career. It’s been a great eight years so far and I look forward to serving for at least another 12 years.”
