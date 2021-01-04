Alongside noting the many pairs of "extra helping hands" that kept Lockport parks looking spiffy in 2020, Lockport Parks & Flower Partners has put out a call for additional volunteers this spring, summer and fall.
Some veteran helping hands "retired" from voluntary city beautification service at the end of the 2020 growing season, and the Partners are recruiting successors to plant flowers, weed and water beds during the summer and clean up planted areas around the city in the fall, according to chairwoman Charlene Bower.
Public spaces that are in greatest need of "adoption" by individuals or groups are:
— Ida Fritz Park (two planted areas, the circular bed and the area around the gazebo are up for grabs).
— Main Street meridians from Charles to Elm and Elm to Market streets (these one-block areas need monthly weeding).
— Grossi Park, West Avenue (small monument bed at the park entrance).
— Veterans Memorial Park (help is needed at the circular monument bed).
— Nelson Goehle (Widewaters) Marina.
— Children's Memorial Park.
To inquire about adopting a space this year, call Charlene Bower at 870-2844.
• • •
Every spring, Lockport Parks & Flower Partners volunteers plant flowers purchased by the City of Lockport and maintain planted areas throughout the season.
"Even with the 2020 pandemic, we were still able to maintain most of the gardens on a much more limited basis and we are very proud of the work our volunteers were able to provide in making our city a welcome site for all to see," Bower said.
Forty-four individuals and civic groups were counted as Parks & Flower Partners last year. They and their adopted planted areas were:
Amanda Alexander/Liberty Excursions: the gardens outside Papa Leo’s and around the gazebo at Ida Fritz Park.
American Legion Post 410, the bed at the northwest corner of Summit and South Transit streets.
Ames Royal Arch Masons No. 88, the Market Street rose trellis.
Bewley Building Association, planters and beds along Market Street.
Charlene Bower, hanging baskets and meridians along Main Street.
Cookie Butcher, Cappy's planter at the Tri-Way Bridge.
Aylisa and Anita Byrd, Scalzo Park and a Main Street meridian.
Kathy Carlson and Scott and Judy Cercone, World War 1 memorial gardens at Outwater Park.
Cindy and Ayla Davis, center bed outside city hall.
Carl and Debby Fuller, circular bed at Ida Fritz Park.
Liz Hill, bocce court garden at Outwater Park.
Ann Kilroy, planted area at the Albert Jex monument in Veterans Memorial Park.
Mary Pat Holz and Chris Landry, flower beds outside city hall.
Betty Junke and Patricia Mussell, Grossi Park.
Carolyn Moore and helpers from Eastern Niagara Hospital, spring cleanup at Grossi Park.
David Kinyon, planted beds around New York State Canal locks 34 and 35.
Knights of Columbus, Lockport Council 319, planted area at Fountain Plaza, Main and Pine streets.
Ken Kurbs and Rich Frey, Darrison Park at Walnut and Genesee streets.
Taren LaGamba, John Henry Park.
Chris Landry, new beds on Market Street near Chestnut, west and end beds on Canal Street, and various areas along Main Street.
Sally Lemley and Doug Zimmerman, Canal Street bed No. 7.
Marge Marriott, Veterans Memorial Park.
Bill and Peg Mayberry and Paul and Kathy Wick, Canal Street gazebo and beds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.
Peg and Bill Mayberry, Pecoraro Park, Market and North Adam streets.
Cindy Milliman and Bill Kaufman, monument beds at Veterans Memorial Park.
Navy Marine Club, spring cleanup at Grossi Park.
Net Plus Alliance and Melissa Obershain, Main Street meridian and sidewalk tree wells between Saxton and Pine streets.
Joe Oates and Scott Schrader, Nelson Goehle Marina.
Megan Orvis, Historic Lockport sign garden on Lake Avenue.
Mary Ragland, west end of Ida Fritz Park.
The Reid Group & Crosby's, east end planter at Ida Fritz Park.
Ed Sandusky, Barb DeSantis, Gail Pettit and Gail Walder, Children's Memorial Park and Main Street meridians between Market and Charles streets.
Jeff Seekins and Charlene Seekins-Smith, planters outside the Bewley Building.
Elaine Stahler, Historic Lockport sign bed on West Avenue.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2535 and the post Auxiliary, Veterans Memorial Park.
Vietnam Veterans of America, local chapter, Veterans Memorial Park.
Sue and Tom Vogt, state Canal Corporation beds and beds at Upson Park.
Verizon Media, Carveth Park, the clock bed at Main and Markeet streets and the canalside sitting garden at Widewaters.
Judge and Mrs. William Watson and family, the circular and gazebo beds at Ida Fritz Park.
Paul and Kathy Wik, beds along Canal Street and in the canal locks area.
Zonta Club of Lockport, planted area at Locust and Willow streets.
For many years, the Main Street meridians have been planted by volunteers in one evening. In 2020, the planters were Charlene Bower, Alyssa Byrd, Joe Jansen, Randy Pankow, Marilyn Smith, Ursala Tylor and Sue and Tom Vogt.
Flowers were provided by Boka Farms, Heimiller Greenhouses and LaRose's Farm Market. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County granted the use of its greenhouse for receiving and storing the flowers.
