Volunteers are being enlisted by the Lockport Parks & Flower Partnership to help plant and maintain various flower gardens in the city this growing season.
According to partnership chair Charlene Bower, these publicly held parcels are in need of "adoption" by individuals or groups:
— Nelson Goehle Marina / Widewaters area.
— West Avenue Welcome Sign bed, Route 31 near Route 93 (current volunteer needs assistance).
— Grossi Park, West Avenue (behind M Carter), small monument bed.
— Small triangle sidewalk bed, Main Street, in front of Papa Leo's Pizza.
— Children's Memorial Park, South Transit Street at Lincoln Avenue.
In addition, Bower is recruiting a few people to serve on the LPFP committee, which has four "teams" working on different aspects of the program: volunteer recruitment/liaising and publicity; flower ordering; program budget reporting; and drafting timelines for the season. The City of Lockport provides the funding for flowers to be planted.
New gardening volunteers are welcome to join an existing group. Currently, 15 civic groups and individuals are on the roster.
To offer your help, call Bower at 716-434-2380.
Bower noted that, so far, newly recruited partners include: Erin Reibel and Kyra Edmister, who have adopted the east end flower bed and cannon area at Ida Fritz Park; Amy Jeanne Rutty and Kalyn Reabold, who have adopted the gazebo area at Ida Fritz Park; Mary Ragland, Mindy Hasson and Margaret Smith, who have adopted the circular bed in Ida Fritz Park; Michelle Bower, who adopted the Main Street tree meridians between Charles and Elm streets; Jessica Dittly, who adopted the Main Street tree meridians between Elm and Market streets; Shannon Layman, who adopted the Main Street tree meridians between Pine and Cottage streets; Gina Pasceri, who adopted the Market Street sidewalk gardens near Schaeffer Electric and Ideal Office; Reanna Breen Richner, who adopted the West Avenue Welcome Sign bed; employees of Yahoo, Inc., who adopted five gardens along Market Street; members of Ridgewood Bible Church, who recently conducted a "CareFest" spring clean-up in four gardens; and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 268, which adopted Veterans Memorial Park.
