Lockport Presbyterian Home, 305-327 High St., announced Thursday that it has ceased permitting visitors and volunteers at the adult care home in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The ban on visitation is in effect for an indeterminate period. For more information, go to www.pscwny.org .
special report
Lockport Presbyterian Home closes doors to visitors, volunteers
