Lockport resident R. Scott DeLuca, Esq., has been elected to the board of directors of Belmont Housing Resources for WNY.
DeLuca is senior counsel at the University of Rochester. Prior to joining U of R this year, he served as senior counsel / litigation attorney at Buffalo-based Kavinoky Cook LLP for more than seven years. Prior to that he was managing partner at Schrader, Israely & DeLuca LLP.
“Scott has worked very hard to achieve a great deal of success during his career and has established himself as an expert in his field. We are fortunate to have him join our team, as he will make an excellent addition to our board,” Mike Riegel, president of Belmont Housing Resources, said.
DeLuca, a cum laude graduate of New York Law School, is a frequent lecturer on employment law matters. He is the president of the Kenan Center Board of Governors, secretary of the Historic Palace Theatre board of directors and a graduate of Leadership Buffalo (class experience-class of 2014) and Leadership Niagara (class of 2016).
Belmont Housing Resources for WNY is a leading advocate for quality affordable housing. In addition to administering rental assistance programs, the organization provides a variety of housing-related programs and services promoting home ownership and asset building, educating renters and landlords, and developing and managing affordable housing.
