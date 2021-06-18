Lockport Rotary Club awards scholarship

Erika Haley was awarded a scholarship from the Rotary Club of Lockport to continue her educational pursuits.
Haley will receive the Arthur H. Showalter Memorial Academic Scholarship, $2,000 per year for four years, toward her studies in elementary education at Niagara University. She is the daughter of Shawn and Lisa Haley of Lockport.
Lockport Rotary scholarships are awarded to students who reside in the Lockport school district and are graduates of the either Lockport High School or a regional private or parochial high school. Selection is based on scholastic achievement, character, leadership, extracurricular and community activities, and poise and presence in an interview with the scholarship committee.
Scholarships are presented in memory of Arthur H. Showalter, Summer G. Evans, Eleanor Depeau, Samuel Selzer, Howard Lehmann and Donald O. Nixon, former Lockport Rotarians who were dedicated to youth and education. Scholarship funding is raised from proceeds from the annual Lockport Rotary Raffle event. The 2020 raffle was conducted online held in October. The nature and timing of the 2021 raffle is currently being determined.
These students are anticipated to continue receiving scholarships from the Rotary Club of Lockport awarded in the past three years: Benjamin Flaherty attending SUNY Geneseo, Luke DiFato at the University of Buffalo and Allyssa Edbauer at D’Youville College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.