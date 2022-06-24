Lockport Rotary Club chooses its new leaders

Maureen Wendt, president and CEO of the Dale Association, received the Rotary Club of Lockport’s president’s gavel from outgoing president Tracy Farrell at the club’s noontime June 21 transition meeting at the Shamus restaurant.
Joining Wendt for the 2022-2023 term, which begins on July 1: are Shelley Unocic, president-elect; Bob O’Connor, vice-president; Dick Mullaney, secretary; Justin King, treasurer; and Steve Cotten, sergeant-at-arms.
Elected or reelected for a three-year term on the club board of directors are Maria Biano, David Greenfield, Angelina Anzalone, and Paul McAfee.
Rotary Foundation Committee Chair Aaron Carlson presented Bob O’Connor with a Paul Harris Fellow recognition certificate for his leadership in carrying out two Rotary raffles, the major fundraising effort by the club for local scholarships and mini-grants to not-for-profit organizations, and for his faithful technical assistance at weekly meetings.
Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary, and in honor of him clubs donate $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation to achieve recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow for such persons. Rotarians may also achieve this recognition with individual donations at this level.
Individuals, families and businesses interested in supporting Rotary’s Service Above Self motto by joining Rotary are welcome to contact membership committee chair David Greenfield at: dngreenfield@verizon.net.
