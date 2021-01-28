Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.