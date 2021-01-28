The Rotary Club of Lockport has been awarded the District Governor’s Trophy, signifying it as the outstanding Rotary club among 75 clubs in District 7090, a binational district that extends from Delhi, Ontario, to Western New York. The announcement was made by Past District Governor Bob Artis,.
The Rotary Club of Lockport was chosen from six clubs that received the 2019-2020 Lighthouse Award last month. The club has kept up weekly meetings via Zoom through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The basis for the District Governor’s award is the completion of Rotary International’s Gold Citation check-off activity, maintaining or expanding membership and completing and reporting program accomplishments to the governor. The Lockport club previously received the award in 2014-2015.
The history of the award dates back to 2012-2013 when the district governor decided to recognize one exceptional club that exemplified “Peace through Service” by demonstrating and implementing an extraordinary project. A small club with membership hovering around 20 took up the challenge and built a bridge in collaboration with the Seneca First Nation. This birthed the Governor’s Trophy and the Rotary Club of Salamanca was declared the winner for their community work with the Seneca First Nation.
Lockport Rotary Club did not begin and complete any one project in 2019-2020 but the rehabilitated pedestal clock at Main and Pine streets was installed, and the club began developing a strategic plan for upgrading Market Street parks.
Information about the club’s activity and membership can be found at: lockportrotary.com .
