Rotary Club of Lockport will observe World Polio Day by hosting a “Purple Pinkie for Polio” event at the Tops market on South Transit Road from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.
For more than 35 years, Rotary has worked to eradicate worldwide polio through its PolioPlus campaign, the first initiative to tackle this disease through the mass vaccination of children. Rotarians have contributed more than $2.5 billion and countless volunteer hours, immunizing more than 3 billion children in 122 countries. Rotary’s advocacy work has played a role in governments’ decisions to contribute more than $10 billion to this effort. As a result, in 2020, the World Health Organization declared its African region free of the virus, and five of the WHO’s six regions, representing more than 90% of the world’s population, are now polio-free. The only countries where it remains endemic are Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, as long as polio exists anywhere, it remains a threat everywhere.
When children receive the polio vaccine, their pinkie fingers are marked with purple ink to prevent double dosages and identify those who have not yet been immunized.
At the local event at Tops, members of the public can have a pinkie nail painted with purple nail polish to show their support for this ongoing campaign.
Donations are encouraged. Just $1 will pay for a single immunization, and all funds collected during the event will go to support Rotary’s End Polio Now efforts.
