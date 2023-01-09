The Rotary Club of Lockport will continue its annual scholarship program in 2023. Scholarship candidates must be high school seniors residing within the boundaries of Lockport City School District and graduating in 2023 from Lockport High School, BOCES, or any other high school in the region.
Two scholarships will be awarded in March: an annual academic scholarship of $2,000, good for four years, and a vocational/trade study scholarship of $2,000 per year for two years.
Complete program information and application forms are available by clicking on the “Scholarships” dropdown under “Resources” on the club’s home page, lockportrotary.com. School guidance counselors should also have this information. The application submission deadline is Feb. 15.
On Jan. 3, all five current Lockport Rotary scholars were guests of the club during its weekly luncheon meeting. 2019 scholarship winner Luke DiFato is in his senior year at the University of Buffalo completing his major in physics. 2020 winner Alyssa Edbauer is studying nursing at D'Youville University. 2021 winner Erika Haley attends Niagara University. 2022 winners Kenneth Currie and Allison Gueli are attending SUNY Cobleskill and Stony Brook University, respectively.
