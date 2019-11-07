Lockport Rotary names its Paul Harris awardees

Rotarian Maria Biano and community member R. Scott Deluca are Lockport Rotary Club's 2019 Paul Harris Award recipients.
Biano is a retired teacher who worked in the Medina school district until 2016. Since joining Rotary five years ago, she has been an active club member, working on many committee's and the club's board of directors. Much of her volunteering is focused on youth; she's the club's youth exchange counselor and its adviser to EarlyAct club at DeSales Catholic School and Interact club at Lockport High School.
Deluca is a senior sounsel at Kavinoky Cook LLP. In addition to his lengthy list of professional accomplishments, he is active in the community, serving as a member of the Historic Palace Theatre board of directors, secretary of the Kenan Center board of governors and first vice president and human resources liaison for the Kenan Center.
The Paul Harris Award recognizes Rotary members and friends of The Rotary Foundation who contribute $1,000 or more each year to the Annual Fund, PolioPlus Fund or approved global grants. The award honors and thanks individuals for their ongoing support of The Rotary Foundation.
Rotary District Governor Bob Artis was in attendance as the awards were presented Nov. 6 during a luncheon at Lockport Town & Country Club.
Luncheon speakers included Karen Rahill, principal of DeSales Catholic School, and Tara Schafer, executive director of Literacy NY of Buffalo-Niagara. Both organizations have received matching district grants from Rotary.
