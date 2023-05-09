The Rotary Club of Lockport recently approved a grant for the Lockport-based Challenger Learning Center of Orleans, Niagara, and Erie Counties (CLC-ONE) to purchase special safe eclipse viewing glasses.
During the full solar eclipse that will occur the afternoon of April 8, 2024, Lockport will lie along the path of totality, making it a premier viewing location, which will attract many visitors. CLC-ONE will offer eclipse viewing safety training workshops for anyone interested in hosting a viewing event. Wearing the special glasses will enable full observation of the eclipse without suffering eye damage.
Other community projects recently funded by Rotary Club of Lockport include the DeSales Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame scholarship program, Pinnacle Community Services' Parenting Support for New Moms program, and Youth Mentoring Services' Backpack Project.
The Rotary Club of Lockport was chartered on May 1, 1919, making it the oldest service organization in Lockport. Rotary's mission has always been to fulfill community and global needs as well as to advance world peace and understanding. Today this is accomplished through programs and projects to support health care, youth development, sustainable communities, and cultural exchange at the local, regional and international levels.
The Rotary Club of Lockport is accepting applications from qualifying 501c(3) (non-profit) agencies serving the Lockport area. Applications will be considered for projects, programs or capital improvements that benefit the community in any amount up to $1,000. Interested organizations are asked to complete an application, which is available as a downloadable form on the club’s web site, lockportrotary.com. Click on “Resources”, then “Donation Request”. Completed applications should be submitted to the Rotary Club of Lockport, Attention: Giving Committee, P.O. Box 1199, Lockport, NY 14095.
