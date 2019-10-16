Lockport's '49'ers celebrate 70-year class reunion

Members of the Lockport High School and St. Joseph's Academy classes of 1949 celebrated their 70-year class reunion at Cammarata's Restaurant on Aug. 15. In attendance were 17 LHS class members and one St. Joseph's graduate along with their spouses and/or guests.
The evening began at 4 o'clock with drinks and a get-reacquainted hour. On display were our class yearbooks and pictures from various past events along with framed paintings of our high school on East Avenue and bell tower. The white-clothed tables were decorated with blue and gold ribbon and green ivy. A blue and yellow floral arrangement centered the head table.
Master of Ceremonies Paul Layer welcomed everyone and introduced Msgr. Tom Moran, also a class member, who gave the invocation. Class members then introduced themselves and shared brief messages. Lauretta Halbig Long recited an "Old Irish Blessing" and a brief "old Irish saying."
Dinner was ordered from a special prepared menu and music was provided by pianist Kevin Clark for our listening pleasure.
After a wonderful dinner, Kevin played our school song and, with the words provided, everyone sang along. Notes and messages received from class members unable to attend (or a family member) were relayed to the group.
Nearing the end of a most memorable and wonderful evening, Paul Layer recited a poem that he composed, "Memories," that was reminiscent of days gone by and a reminder that "we did live in the best of times."
Members of the class of 1949 meet for lunch at Cammarata's at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. All class members, spouses and friends are always welcome.
