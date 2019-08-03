To commemorate the 100th anniversary of its Wurlitzer theater pipe organ, the Lockport Theatre Organ Society will present a special celebratory program at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., at 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
The program will feature Eastman School of Music graduate Daniel Minnick at the console. Admission is $6 per person.
Originally titled the “unit orchestra,” the theater pipe organ combines the sounds of orchestral instruments like clarinet, saxophone, tuba, violin and flute with the varied rhythmic sounds of the jazz orchestra’s many percussive instruments. Theater organs provide a unique sound that is unmatched by any other instrument. If you enjoy music, you will love the theater pipe organ!
During the teens and roaring 20s, magnificent movie palaces were being built. Going to a movie was quite the experience. Movies were silent and so there was musical accompaniment to the film. In small theaterss this was done with a piano or small orchestra; in large theaters, a large orchestra was needed to fill the massive room with sound. Orchestras became too expensive and were unable to keep very well in sync with what was happening on the screen.
Along came the theater organ. Now one person was able to imitate all the sounds of an orchestra with the tips of his fingers.
Wurlitzer became the leader in theater organ manufacturing and was local to the area with its factory being in North Tonawanda.
Between approximately 1915 and 1932, more than 10,000 theater organs were manufactured, but the end was near for these mighty machines. When movies began to "talk," many theater organs fell silent. During the war years, many were scrapped for metal and when movie palaces were closed up and demolished, the organs died with them.
Today less than a quarter of these instruments are left worldwide. The goal of Lockport Theatre Organ Society is to maintain its gem of a Wurlitzer and work to promote the theater organ in the greater Lockport area.
The society's Wurlitzer, Opus 206, manufactured in North Tonawanda, started its life on Feb. 21, 1919, in the Piccadilly Theatre in Rochester. Following several changes to the instrument while in the Piccadilly, in 1932 it was moved to and installed by Wurlitzer in the Northeast Temple Masonic Lodge in Buffalo. In 1969, a local theater organ enthusiast from Williamsville purchased the instrument and, with the help of several fellow hobbyists, installed it in his home.
With aspirations of installing the instrument into what is now known as Historic Palace Theatre, on Easter Sunday weekend in 1979, several members of the newly formed Lockport Theatre Organ Society took possession and began to disassemble and move the instrument to its new home.
When unable to reach an agreement regarding the organ’s installation in the Palace, arrangements were made to install it in Lockport Senior Centre. Installation began in January 1981. More than 15,000 man hours were spent by volunteers rebuilding, releathering and installing the organ. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1983, 500 patrons gathered for the formal dedication concert.
Since that time, the society has sponsored monthly concerts (April through October) featuring local, national and even international artists.
The anniversary program will also feature a film showing theater organs being manufactured at the Wurlitzer plant in the 1920s, with live theatre organ accompaniment.
For more information about theater pipe organs visit: atos.org ; or www.lockporttheatreorgansociety.org .
