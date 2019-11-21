BUFFALO — Lockport High School has again been judged a "School on the Move" by WNY STEM Hub.
The hub, the region's premier convener of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs and learning experiences, announced its award of Schools on the Move Distinction to LHS on National STEM Day (Nov. 8).
LHS is the only school in Western New York since 2015 to achieve the distinction a second time.
The distinction is given to schools for commitment to innovation and encouragement of STEM experiences across six dimensions.
LHS reached the "Accomplished Level" of distinction, the highest level of recognition, for its commitment to engaging all students in STEM experiences and promoting self-directed learning, according to Michelle Kavanaugh, acting executive director of WNY STEM Hub.
LHS provides numerous technology tools to students to promote hands-on learning through 3D printing, robotics and computer science, and it empowers students through programs such as Cyber Lions, Take Flight Space Experiments and Chief Science Officers, the hub observed.
Also from Lockport City School District, Anna Merritt and Roy B. Kelley elementary schools were selected for the hub's School Libraries Moving STEM Award. The schools' libraries are a model for integrating library research with coding, engineering design and STEM-linked children's literature, according to Kavanaugh.
“By creating a culture of STEM learning, these schools are making progress in establishing a pipeline for our next generation of innovators,” she said.
The 2019 recognition program was conducted this year at Pearl Street Grill in Buffalo. The program was sponsored by WozEd, Campus Construction and Rupp, Baase, Pfalzgraf and Cunningham Attorneys.
