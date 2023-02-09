Student loan counseling available
Parachute Credit Counseling, which offers free student loan counseling in the eight-county Western New York region, has joined the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program (EDCAP) Network, which helps student debtors navigate the student loan repayment system.
The agency formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo was awarded $100,000 by the Community Service Society of New York to join EDCAP. The grant is overseen by the state Department of Financial Services.
Payments on federal student loans have been suspended since March 2020 but it’s expected that the suspension will be lifted later this year.
Parachute’s student loan counseling program is staffed by certified financial counselors and the service is free. For more information call 716-712-2060 or visit: parachutecreditcounseling.org.
Lockport Spokes: An after-school option for teens
Youth Mentoring Services has teamed up with the Grigg Lewis Foundation and agencies in Lockport to operate the Lockport Spokes program for youths aged 13 to 17 years.
Lockport Spokes, at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, offers various activities to keep youths busy after school. The program is ongoing from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each day, a different agency is on site to provide participants with a constantly evolving curriculum, and a safe space to hang out with friends, do homework, play games and more.
For more information and the calendar of events, visit: www.lockportspokes.com.
