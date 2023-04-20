For more than 30 years, Lions Club International has been sponsoring a special art contest for youths aged 11 to 13 years. Creating Peace Posters gives children around the globe the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity. This year’s theme was “Lead with compassion.”
Lily Wysochanski, a seventh-grader at Aaron Mossell Junior High School, was chosen as the New York state winner after advancing from the local level through Lockport Lions Club. Lily’s poster then advanced to the international level of judging, and among 600,000 entries worldwide, was chosen as one of 23 merit winners.
Other merit winners were from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan. Korea, Macedonia, Malasia, Tunisia and the states California, Louisiana and New York.
Lily will be recognized at the MD-20 Lions Clubs of New York state / Bermuda annual state convention on April 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.