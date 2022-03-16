Lockport students snag wins at DECA States

Students involved with the Lockport High School chapter of DECA had a "great return" to the DECA State Career Conference in 2022, according to co-adviser Jill DiTullio.
In competition:
Will Lewandowski and Dan Fiegel placed first on their start up business plan.
Max Forsyth placed top in his cluster test and presentation and placed in the top eight overall.
Aden Benson placed first in business services marketing.
Avery Connor received a medal for being the top performer in her cluster exam and top five overall.
Jason Zang received a medal for placing in the top five in one role play.
Sophia Keleher received a medal for placing in the top five in her cluster exam.
Now, DiTullio said, "on to Atlanta!" where the DECA International Career Development Conference will be held in April.
DECA, formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a nonprofit career and technical student organization that aims to prepare students for leadership roles and enterprise in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.