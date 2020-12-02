The Wireless Zone in Lockport, 5696 S. Transit Road, is a drop-off site for donations to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. The store owned by David Bogart will have a drop box in store through Dec. 15 to accept donated new toys.
Lockport Wireless Zone taking part in Toys for Tots drive
