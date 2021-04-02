Lockport woman is Fredonia Honors Student of the Month

Ariel Davis of Lockport was named the Honors Student of the Month for February at the State University of New York at Fredonia.
Davis, a senior, currently serves as the CEO of Fredonia Enactus, a globally recognized student-run organization that uses entrepreneurial action to empower people, the planet and prosperity, where she has been involved since her first year at Fredonia.
Davis was nominated for the award by Enactus faculty adviser Susan McNamara, associate professor in the School of Business. McNamara said Davis “continually supports Enactus members as CEO, and walks and talks the values of diversity.”
Through Enactus, Davis has worked on various projects empowering young girls, creating a program to keep young professionals in Chautauqua County, and is now developing leadership and project management workshops for the campus. She has interned for the Women2Women North County Coaching Program and is now an active participant in that program. She also recently worked with the League of Women Voters to promote the right to vote.
While majoring in Business Administration: Marketing with a minor in Leadership Studies, Davis continues to maintain a strong GPA. She is enrolled in the SUNY Fredonia Honors Program, is a member of the Fredonia Dance Team and is currently interning at the Chautauqua County Land Bank, a nonprofit corporation in Dunkirk.
After graduating this year, Davis plans to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector.
