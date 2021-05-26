Lockport woman wins a teaching-abroad post

A Lockport woman has been awarded a United States Teaching Assistantship in Austria for 10 months in the 2021-2022 academic year.
Katherine Dickenson, a member of the class of 2021 at Hofstra University, will teach English at an agricultural high school near Klagenfurt, Austria.
Dickenson was awarded the post through the Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research, in conjunction with the Fulbright Program.
The highly-competitive USTA program places recipients in classrooms abroad to assist local English teachers. They also serve as cultural ambassadors for the United States.
Dickenson, who majored in German and Linguistics, is enrolled in a five-year, dual degree program that will lead to a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics and a Master of Arts in Forensic Linguistics.
Her Austrian teaching assistantship is one of several recent honors. She was designated as the 2021 student speaker at the May 21 Virtual Celebration of Scholarly Excellence. Earlier in May, Dickenson was inducted into Hofstra's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, and last fall she received an HCLAS Excellence Award.
A love of music originally brought Dickenson to Hofstra. A longtime saxophone and tuba player, she intended to focus her college studies on music. However, during her senior year of high school, she participated in a European study abroad program in Vorarlberg, Austria, and says she "fell in love with the language, literature, and the history of that part of the world."
Bordered by eight different countries, including Germany, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, Austria has a wealth of dialectic variations and linguistic diversity that captivated Dickenson.
Although she had originally declared a major in music when applying to Hofstra, Dickenson had a change of heart following that study abroad experience. "I became passionate about the study of language and how it works," she said.
Dickenson returned to Austria in 2019 to study at the University of Vienna, transferring study abroad credits back to Hofstra, and received the university's Thomas Hetzel Endowed Memorial Award in German Studies.
Neil H. Donahue, professor of German and Comparative Literature at Hofstra, advised Dickenson through the application process for the teaching assistantship.
"Katie will make a good ambassador of the U.S. in the Austrian school setting and beyond," Donahue said. "She can work with all age groups and will prove herself a lively, valuable, reliable and much appreciated presence in any school community, as she has done at Hofstra."
Dickenson's departmental honors thesis in the German major earned high honors for her original examination of the "Crisis of Language" in 20th-century literary modernism in relation to Austrian dialect(s).
During her time at Hofstra, Dickenson indulged her love of music by performing with the Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble, the Brass Ensemble, the Hofstra Symphonic Band, and the Hofstra Symphony Orchestra. She also was a member of the rock-climbing club.
Once her teaching assignment abroad is complete, Dickenson will return to Hofstra to finish the MA in Forensic Linguistics. She plans to pursue a PhD in German linguistics.
