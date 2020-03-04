In observance of Yellow Rose Day, Zonta Club of Lockport is honoring six women in the community for their commitment to service and leadership.
Laura Schuler, Erin Reibold, Amanda Souliske, Cheryl Naples, Janet Gould and Karla Chenez are the club's honorees on 2020 Yellow Rose Day, which is held in conjunction with International Women's Day on March 8.
International Women's Day is an occasion designated by the United Nations and marked by groups around the world to celebrate the economic, political and social achievements of women. This year's theme is "I Am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights."
Zonta is a worldwide service organization of professionals working together to advance the status of women. Its focus is widespread; efforts range from funding college scholarships and mini loans for women starting businesses, to campaigning for an end to domestic violence.
This past year, Zontians have concentrated on the significant and debilitating impact that violence against women has on the women, their families and community. Zonta’s global campaign, Zonta Says No to violence against women, mobilized the majority of its members who stood up and collectively condemned all forms of violence against women.
This is the Zonta Club of Lockport's 100th year. For information about membership, call Lisa Weinstein at 434-7862.
